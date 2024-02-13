Cultural Gala Celebrates India's Rich Heritage In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In a splendid evening of cultural fusion, the Embassy of India,
with support from the International Mugham Centre, hosted a vibrant
celebration at the Mugham Centre in Baku on February 10, to
showcase the cultural richness and tourism potential of Tamil Nadu,
Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana - three of India's southern
states.
Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan, in his opening remarks,
expressed gratitude to the International Mugham Centre for their
significant support in organizing the event. He emphasized the
deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Azerbaijan,
particularly highlighting the diverse cultural landscapes of Tamil
Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. He also recalled the Embassy's
events focusing on the states of Rajasthan and Kerala, held last
year in Baku.
Mr. Sahib Pashazade, the Director of the International Mugham
Centre, spoke about the shared musical and cultural traditions
between India and Azerbaijan, expressing delight over the
collaboration with the Indian Embassy. He noted that such events
play a crucial role in strengthening the cultural ties between the
two nations.
The evening commenced with enchanting performances of
Azerbaijani Mugham music by local artists, including Mr. Rashad
Ibrahimov, Ms. Chinara Malikova, Mr. Tabriz Yusubov, Mr. Rafael
Eskerov, Mr. Amil Mustafayev, Mr. Vasif Yusifli, and Ms. Vafa
Vazirova, setting a melodious tone for the event. A highlight was
Mr. Nail Kakhramanov's dance performance to the Oscar-winning "Natu
Natu" tune, which captivated the audience. Mr. Babu Sahib presented
Tamil Nadu's heart through his song from the film "Channi Thampi".
Ms. Aparna Dinesh, a Medical student at Azerbaijan Medical
University, enthralled the audience with her dance on the song "RA-
RA". Ms. Saida Aliyeva performed a beautiful classical dance to
"Aigiri Nandini". The audience enjoyed very much a dance by
Azerbaijani artists Ms. Zeyneb, Ms. Aylin, Ms. Nesrin, and Ms.
Meryem.
In a bid to promote tourism, presentations on the tourist
attractions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were made
by Mr. Mahadevan and Dr. Rajani Chandra. They covered essential
travel details, showcasing the states' unique offerings to
potential travelers.
After cultural and tourism performances, Ambassador Sridharan
Madhusudhanan, Mr. Sahib Pashazade, Director of the International
Mugham Centre, and Mr. Dadash Mammadov, Director of the Art Council
of Azerbaijan, inaugurated a painting exhibition at the foyer,
featuring works by 10 Azerbaijani artists inspired by Indian
themes.
The event attracted a large number of attendees, including
friends of India in Azerbaijan, prominent tour operators, media
representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora. The evening
concluded with an authentic Indian feast, offering a taste of the
culinary delights from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,
leaving guests with a lasting impression of India's rich cultural
and gastronomic heritage.
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107845990
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.