Cultural Gala Celebrates India's Rich Heritage In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In a splendid evening of cultural fusion, the Embassy of India, with support from the International Mugham Centre, hosted a vibrant celebration at the Mugham Centre in Baku on February 10, to showcase the cultural richness and tourism potential of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana - three of India's southern states.

Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to the International Mugham Centre for their significant support in organizing the event. He emphasized the deep-rooted cultural connections between India and Azerbaijan, particularly highlighting the diverse cultural landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. He also recalled the Embassy's events focusing on the states of Rajasthan and Kerala, held last year in Baku.

Mr. Sahib Pashazade, the Director of the International Mugham Centre, spoke about the shared musical and cultural traditions between India and Azerbaijan, expressing delight over the collaboration with the Indian Embassy. He noted that such events play a crucial role in strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.

The evening commenced with enchanting performances of Azerbaijani Mugham music by local artists, including Mr. Rashad Ibrahimov, Ms. Chinara Malikova, Mr. Tabriz Yusubov, Mr. Rafael Eskerov, Mr. Amil Mustafayev, Mr. Vasif Yusifli, and Ms. Vafa Vazirova, setting a melodious tone for the event. A highlight was Mr. Nail Kakhramanov's dance performance to the Oscar-winning "Natu Natu" tune, which captivated the audience. Mr. Babu Sahib presented Tamil Nadu's heart through his song from the film "Channi Thampi". Ms. Aparna Dinesh, a Medical student at Azerbaijan Medical University, enthralled the audience with her dance on the song "RA- RA". Ms. Saida Aliyeva performed a beautiful classical dance to "Aigiri Nandini". The audience enjoyed very much a dance by Azerbaijani artists Ms. Zeyneb, Ms. Aylin, Ms. Nesrin, and Ms. Meryem.

In a bid to promote tourism, presentations on the tourist attractions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were made by Mr. Mahadevan and Dr. Rajani Chandra. They covered essential travel details, showcasing the states' unique offerings to potential travelers.

After cultural and tourism performances, Ambassador Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Mr. Sahib Pashazade, Director of the International Mugham Centre, and Mr. Dadash Mammadov, Director of the Art Council of Azerbaijan, inaugurated a painting exhibition at the foyer, featuring works by 10 Azerbaijani artists inspired by Indian themes.

The event attracted a large number of attendees, including friends of India in Azerbaijan, prominent tour operators, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora. The evening concluded with an authentic Indian feast, offering a taste of the culinary delights from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, leaving guests with a lasting impression of India's rich cultural and gastronomic heritage.