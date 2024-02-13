Nikkei To Launch“Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(n01)

(n02)

Nikkei will launch Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index with chip-related stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nikkei Inc. will commence the calculation and publication of the Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index, which comprises major semiconductor-related stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, from March 25, 2024.Semiconductors have been an increasingly important investment theme in the Japanese equity market. Semiconductors are deemed a strategic resource, with governments around the world countries and regions developing policies related their domestic semiconductor production. In Japan, too, there is a growing focus on the trends in the semiconductor industry, backed by the government's support measures. The Japanese semiconductor industry has gained prominent attention due to its high market share in manufacturing equipment and materials. Growth is also expected for Japanese companies in the areas of power semiconductors and image sensors. Nikkei has developed the Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index for better analysis of such Japanese semiconductor market. The index comprises the 30 largest semiconductor-related stocks by market capitalization listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It offers greater precision and access to the industry's trends by including semiconductor materials-related companies.§ Main Characteristics of the Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index-Constituents are chosen from the stocks listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.-The industry of the constituents should be classified as semiconductor-related following the NEEDS Industrial Classification.-The index is annually reviewed and reshuffled on the final business day of November.-The index is calculated on an end-of-day basis based on market capitalization with 15% cap for each constituent weight (5% cap if semiconductor-related business is its non-core).-The historical index is retroactively calculated from November 30, 2011 (base level = 1,000).* For the detailed rules of calculation and constituent review process, please refer to the Index Guidebook to be released later.§ Historical Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index (estimation)(n01)* The Nikkei 225 (Total Return) is adjusted to a base value of 1,000 at the start of the end of Nov 2011.§ Constituents of the Nikkei Semiconductor Stock Index as of March 25, 2024(n02)

