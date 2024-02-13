Neha Hasora: Learned To Make Flower Garlands For Sailee's Role

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Neha Hasora, who plays Sailee in the upcoming show 'Udne Ki Aasha' shared about the preparations she underwent for the role, saying she learned how to make flower garlands, as her character is a florist.

'Udne Ki Aasha', starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Hasora (Sailee), depicts the love saga of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Sachin is a taxi driver, while Sailee is a florist.

Talking about her role, Neha said: "My character Sailee is a hardworking girl who does every task diligently in order to support her family. Her family is her priority, as is her world. Sailee wants certain qualities in her husband, but she is destined to be with Sachin, who is the opposite of the man of her dreams."

To attain perfection for the role, Neha said she worked in the Marathi diction and learned how to make flower garlands, as Sailee is a florist.

"It is a different experience, and I am immensely grateful and blessed to be a part of the show," she added.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will soon air on Star Plus.

