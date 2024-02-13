United States Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets, 2023 And 2024-2029 - Reimbursement Schemes And Telehealth Drive Rapid Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"US Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The US Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) market is experiencing substantial growth, with its valuation at $36.54 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.
This report analyzes the complete US ambulatory surgical centers market in-depth - exhaustive information regarding the ambulatory surgical centers in the US.
The number of ASCs in the US is increasing drastically. Hospitals need to invest in ASCs to survive in the competing environment. Many hospitals are investing in their ASCs to shift the cases for surgeries. ASCs can perform the surgeries at higher quality at minimal cost. This is attracting the patients to prefer ASCs over hospitals. Many large hospitals and ASCs are focusing on inorganic growth to expand their market presence in the US.
There are more than 6000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the US. The number of ASCs are increasing and will become the future of outpatient settings in the US. There is a major shift in the number of surgeries from hospitals to ASCs in various specialties. The ownership changes in the market is revolutionizing the numbers of ASCs. Hospitals are partnering with physicians to own the ASCs and refer patients to ASCs for surgeries. Corporations are partnering with the ASCs, helping them invest in better technology, partnering with physicians, and more. This has increased the competition among the healthcare providers.
From 2016 to 2022, more than 5% of gastroenterology surgeries shifted from hospitals to ASCs, as it is more affordable in ASCs than hospitals. The number of people suffering from gastroenterology disorders is increasing in the US and will increase further. In 2019, the number of ophthalmology ASCs in the US was less than 100; in 2022, it has increased to more than 1,000. This segment is still growing faster in the market, and the number of ASCs is rising.
The reimbursement schemes, awareness among the patients, and competition among the healthcare sectors are driving the ASCs market to the next level with rapid expansion in numbers. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, some of the segments have gone online, and telehealth has impacted the market. The majority of people take consultations through telehealth platforms and get the surgery done in ASCs, eliminating the visits to hospitals in the US.
The increasing aged population in the US, lifestyle changes, increasing disposable income, obesity, and chronic conditions are increasing the healthcare issues, in turn increasing the number of surgeries conducted. ASCs are moving to become a single specialty as they are economical and can become more specialized in one field. This attracts patients with specialty-related issues to get the surgery performed in one particular centre as they have more skilled and specialized technology to perform the surgeries.
MARKET STRUCTURE
Market Dynamics Competitive Landscape Key Vendors Other Prominent Vendors Strategic Recommendations Quantitative Summary Abbreviations
LIST OF VENDORS
Key Vendors
USPI AMSURG SCA HCA Surgery Partners
Other Prominent Vendors
Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall Coral Gables Surgery Center SCA Health - Surgical Center of South Jersey Allegheny Health Network - Monroeville Surgery Center Cleveland ASC - Cleveland Surgical Suites Capital City Surgery Center SCA Health - Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery Emory Healthcare - Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center Proliance Surgeons - Eastside Surgery Center University of Maryland Medical Center - Ambulatory Surgery Center Gramercy Surgery Center - New York UCHealth - Longs Peak Surgery Center Community Health Network - Community Surgery Center North SCA Health - Charleston Surgery Center SCA Health - St. Cloud Surgical Center Surgery Partners - Birmingham Surgery Center Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale Ochsner Health - Outpatient Surgery Suite Copper Ridge - Northwest Michigan Surgery Center The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group Methodist Germantown Surgery Center SCA Health - Grants Pass Surgery Center Froedtert Surgery Center SCA Health - Bloomfield Ambulatory Surgery Center Southwest Medical Surgery Center at W. Charleston The University of Kansas Health System - KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center Nebraska Surgery Center St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center, LLC UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Dallas The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery Wills Eye Surgical Network - Surgery Center in Northeast Philadelphia The Toledo Clinic - Outpatient Surgery Center - Main Campus Duke Health - Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center Rush SurgiCenter Redmond Regional Medical Center - Surgery Center of Rome Providence Health & Services - Washington
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Specialty
Single Specialty Multi-Specialty
Ownership
Physician Owned Physician -Hospital Owned Physician-Corporate Owned Physician-Hospital-Corporate Corporate Owned Hospital-Owned
Application
Gastroenterology Ophthalmology Pain Management Physician-Hospital-Corporate Dermatology Others
Geography
West South Mid-West North-East
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN13022024003732001241ID1107845480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.