Defibrillators Market Surges To USD 20.2 Billion By 2030, Reflecting An 6.7% Growth | Marketdigits

The Global Defibrillators Market was valued USD 12.0 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

Market size value in 2023 USD 12.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 20.2 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.7% Forecast Period 2023–2030

Market Overview

The Global Defibrillators market occupies an essential role in the contemporary health industry, in defibrillation technology have led to the utilization of various devices, including the transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) including or excluding cardiac resynchronization therapy, the subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD), and the wearable cardioverter-defibrillator. To ensure optimal device utilization and achieve favorable patient outcomes, clinicians must comprehend the functionality of these devices, understand the patient characteristics suitable for each type, and identify existing knowledge gaps. The transvenous ICD has demonstrated efficacy in improving the survival of patients experiencing near-fatal ventricular fibrillation or sustained ventricular tachycardia with syncope or systolic heart failure due to ischemic or nonischemic cardiomyopathy. However, gaps in knowledge persist regarding the ICD's role in specific patient subgroups not well-represented in clinical trials, necessitating refinement of selection criteria.

Subcutaneous ICDs, introduced as an alternative to transvenous ICDs, offer a lower risk of infection and lead-related complications but lack bradycardia or antitachycardia pacing. While ideal for patients with limited vascular access, high infection risk, or certain congenital heart diseases, further data are required to assess S-ICD efficacy, defibrillation testing needs, and its compatibility with other emerging technologies.

Medtronic

Abbott

AMI Italia

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

BPL Medical Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Stryker ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Increased awareness about the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest

One of the primary drivers for the global Defibrillators market is the significant increased awareness about the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest is a key factor driving the utilization of defibrillators. People are becoming more informed about the frequency of sudden cardiac arrest incidents and the critical role that defibrillators play in saving lives during these emergencies. This heightened awareness has led to greater advocacy for the placement of defibrillators in various public spaces and institutions, as individuals recognize the importance of quick access to these life-saving devices in potentially life-threatening situations. The emphasis on public education and awareness campaigns has contributed to a broader understanding of the significance of defibrillators in improving outcomes for individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing focus on providing public-access defibrillator

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Increased awareness about the prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest Availability of training programs in cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Opportunities:



Technological Advancements

Health and Wellness Trends

E-commerce Growth Globalization and Cultural Diversity

Advancements in defibrillators Processing Technologies

Technological advancements in defibrillators have significantly improved their effectiveness, usability, and overall capabilities. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) have become more prevalent, offering user-friendly interfaces that guide even non-medical personnel through the defibrillation process. Voice prompts, visual cues, and automated analysis of the patient's heart rhythm contribute to simplified operation. Integration with smart technologies allows defibrillators to connect to mobile applications or cloud platforms. This connectivity enables remote monitoring, automatic updates, and data sharing, facilitating real-time communication with emergency services or healthcare providers. Modern defibrillators provide real-time feedback on the quality of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) being administered. This includes guidance on chest compression depth, rate, and proper ventilation techniques, helping users optimize their life-saving efforts. Biphasic waveform technology in defibrillators has become standard. This technology delivers electrical shocks in two phases, improving the success rate of defibrillation and minimizing potential damage to the heart.

North America dominates the market for Defibrillators.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Defibrillators market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The significant occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, growing acceptance of technologically advanced defibrillator products, and the involvement of major players in the market contribute to its dynamics. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Defibrillators market. The creation of sophisticated products to address the increasing demand for defibrillators is anticipated to be a driving factor for market expansion. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making defibrillators increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the health processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient health solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient health options.

The Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs) Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Defibrillators market, The T-ICD is surgically implanted in the patient's chest or upper abdomen. It consists of a pulse generator and one or more leads that are threaded through veins into the heart. The device continuously monitors the heart's rhythm. If it detects a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia, it delivers an electric shock to restore normal heart rhythm. In the event of a dangerous ventricular arrhythmia, the T-ICD delivers a therapeutic shock to the heart. This shock, also known as defibrillation, interrupts the abnormal rhythm and allows the heart to resume a normal, coordinated beat. Some T-ICDs also have a pacing function. If the heart rate is too slow, the device can send small electrical impulses to stimulate the heart and maintain an appropriate heart rate.

Segmentations Analysis of Defibrillators Market: -

By Product Type







Implantable Defibrillators





Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)





Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)



Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D)



External Defibrillators





Manual External Defibrillator





Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs) Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)



By End-user



Hospitals clinics & Cardiac centre



Prehospital care setting



Public access market



Alternative care facilities



Home care setting

Others

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Conventional Store



Online



Subscription Model

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

