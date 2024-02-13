New Book: Reapercide- Fatalism Defined

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

oyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of Reapercide- Fatalism Defined by Mike Joyner

MCGRAW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The author's latest book release dives straight in, headlong into the discussion of the controversial subject of reaping, fanning, and stalking wild turkeys. The author makes a sound and well-reasoned case against the methods that are currently banned in eight states during spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons. It is currently available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle.Publisher's Summary - It is a grand experience roosting a gobbler, having an ideal setup, calling him in strutting, and outsmarting the bird for one last time. There are folks that promote fanning and reaping to be just as alluring as the old ways.ReaperCide, Fatalism Defined- focuses on the discussion of common sense hunting safety, covering the shooter's responsibility, the compromised actions of those who use these methods, and the plausibility of mistaken-for-game incidents. A case is made for not standing in line for a Darwin Award participation trophy.When it comes to hunting safety, we do not apologize. Hunting methods and personal ethics may vary among us, but it is reasonable to assert common ground in these matters. We have a legal, and moral obligation to ourselves and our fellow hunters to return home safe from a grand day afield in the turkey woods.Hardcover, paperback books, and Kindle – available now on Amazon

Mike Joyner

Joyner Outdoor Media

+1 607-745-6412

