Dialysis Market To Garner US$129.75 Billion By 2028 And CAGR Of 4.7%

Dialysis Market Size 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market . However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Global Dialysis Market was pegged at $91.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129.75 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future.

On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

Key market players-

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Angiodynamics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Davita

Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh

