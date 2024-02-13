Jennifer Lopez Says She Might Have Made Her ‘Last Album Ever'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez has confessed 'This Is Me... Now' could be her last ever album.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker, 54, has admitted her new record -- which is all about her relationship with Hollywood actor husband Ben Affleck, feels like an "end of an era" and the "beginning of a new one", reports Female First UK.

The singer told Entertainment Tonight: "We did a bunch of different album covers. We try to do stuff that's very special for the fans and do collector's items and things like that that they can have forever and ever. The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this. It's such the quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector's items at a certain point.”

Asked about it being her last studio collection, Jennifer said: "Don't tell Benny (Medina, manager and collaborator) that that's what I'm thinking - this might be my last album ever.”

Jennifer further explained, "I feel like it's the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I'm very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me”.

As per Female First UK, 'This Is Me... Now' is a follow-up to 2002's 'This Is Me... Then'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently dropped a huge hint she could be set for her first global tour in 12 years. The 'Jenny from the Block' singer and actress believes her upcoming record is well "suited" to a "live experience".

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "I kept telling my team, I was like, 'You have to understand, I'm going to perform these songs. I'm going to bring them to life onstage, and it needs to be down in the ground. We got to dig. And they understood it and they gave it to me. I really want to (tour). I believe that there's nothing that's more suited to being live and having a live experience than this record”.

She added,“I don't have any official kind of 'this is it right now,' but I am very keen to get out there and perform this music for sure”.

