Milk Protein Concentrate Market To Accumulate A Valuation Of USD 4.3 Billion By 2030, Advancing At A 5.6% CAGR | Marketdigits

The Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market was valued USD 2.8 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030

Market size value in 2023 USD 2.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Nature , Ingredient Type , Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered AMCO Proteins Arla Foods Ingredients Group Enka Süt A.Ş. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited Grassland Dairy products

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Milk Protein Concentrate Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint

Market Overview

The Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) market is a rapidly changing part of the global dairy industry. MPC is made by concentrating milk through processes like ultrafiltration, evaporation, and spray drying, resulting in a protein-rich powder. The demand for MPC is mainly driven by the increasing desire for high-protein products in the food and beverage industry, as well as the growing popularity of protein supplements. MPC is versatile and used in various applications like bakery, confectionery, dairy products, and nutritional beverages. It is preferred by food manufacturers to boost the nutritional content of their products due to its functional properties like improved texture, stability, and emulsification. The market is competitive, with companies investing in research and development to introduce innovative MPC formulations.

Globally, the milk protein concentrate market has seen significant growth due to factors such as increased awareness of health and wellness, higher disposable income, and a growing population focused on nutrition. North America and Europe have traditionally been major markets for MPC because of their mature dairy industries and consumer preferences for high-protein products. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are now showing increased demand for MPC due to urbanization, changing diets, and a growing middle-class population. The market is influenced by factors like regulations, trade policies, and advancements in processing techniques. As the trend toward health and wellness continues, the Milk Protein Concentrate market is expected to keep growing, providing opportunities for both established companies and new players to meet changing consumer preferences.

Major Vendors in the Global Milk Protein Concentrate Market:



AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Enka Süt A.Ş.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Grassland Dairy Products

Idaho Milk Products

Kerry Group plc

Lactalis Ingredients

Nutrinnovate

PARAS DAIRY

Tatura Milk Industries Pty. Ltd. Westland Milk Products

Increasing Trend towards Healthier Lifestyles and Fitness

One of the primary drivers for the global milk protein concentrate market is the increasing trend towards healthier lifestyles and fitness. As people become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for products that contribute to overall well-being, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein-rich foods. MPC, being a concentrated source of high-quality proteins derived from milk, aligns well with this health-oriented trend. Proteins play an essential role in muscle repair, maintenance, and overall bodily function, making them essential for fitness and wellness routines. The increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities has further boosted the demand for protein supplements, with MPC being a preferred choice due to its versatility and nutritional benefits. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of protein in supporting weight management, muscle development, and sustaining energy levels, driving the inclusion of MPC in various food and beverage products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing trend towards healthier lifestyles and fitness

Growing strong support from the dairy industry

Regulatory initiatives promoting food safety and quality standards Rising focus on nutrition and functional ingredients

Opportunities:



Increasing consumer demand for high-protein functional foods

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with protein consumption

Technological advancements in processing techniques Rising interest in plant-based alternatives

Increasing Consumer Demand For High-Protein Functional Foods

The rising demand from consumers for high-protein functional foods presents a remarkable opportunity for the milk protein concentrate (MPC) market. As people become more aware of the health benefits associated with protein consumption, there is a growing preference for food and beverage products that not only provide nutritional value but also offer functional advantages. MPC, derived from concentrated milk proteins, is well-suited to fulfill this demand, serving as a versatile ingredient for creating high-protein functional foods. The preference towards products supporting muscle development, weight management, and sustained energy has led to the integration of MPC into a diverse range of items, including nutritional bars, shakes, dairy products, and bakery items. MPC's versatility allows manufacturers to enhance the protein content of various products without compromising taste or texture, meeting the evolving expectations of health-conscious consumers. This opportunity is particularly significant as it aligns with the broader cultural change towards mindful eating, where consumers actively seek products that contribute positively to their overall health and dietary objectives.

North America dominates the market for Milk Protein Concentrate.

In North America, the milk protein concentrate (MPC) market has grown strongly, due to the region's well-established dairy industry and increasing interest in high-protein diets. The United States and Canada, in particular, have seen a rise in MPC demand due to the popularity of protein-rich products and health supplements. The emphasis on health and wellness, along with a strong economy and higher disposable income, has led to more use of MPC in various food and drink products. The dairy sector's focus on technology and innovation has also supported the MPC market in North America.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the MPC market has found significant opportunities due to changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population. Countries like China and India have become key players in the market because of a rising awareness of health and a shift towards protein-rich diets. The increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, along with the diverse food culture in the region, has opened up growth possibilities for MPC producers. The dairy industry in Asia-Pacific has adapted to changing diets, incorporating MPC into traditional Asian dishes, contributing to the market's growth.

The Organic Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global milk protein concentrate, the nature segment comprises various categories such as organic and conventional. The organic segment of the milk protein concentrate (MPC) market has become more important due to a rising preference for organic and transparent products among consumers. Organic MPC is made from milk sourced from organically raised cows, following strict organic farming standards. This segment is influenced by the increasing desire for natural and minimally processed foods, reflecting a general change towards healthier and environmentally friendly choices. The focus on organic farming practices, without synthetic pesticides and GMOs, resonates with health-conscious consumers seeking clean and wholesome nutrition. Moreover, the organic MPC segment serves consumers with specific dietary preferences, such as those who follow organic and non-GMO lifestyles. The availability of organic MPC in different forms, like powders and liquid concentrates, gives manufacturers flexible options for use in various organic food and drink products.

Segmentations Analysis of Milk Protein Concentrate Market: -



By Nature



Organic

Conventional

By Form



Liquid

Powder

By Ingredient Type :



Total Milk Proteins



Co-precipitates



Milk Protein Isolates



Blends

Others

By Preparation Method :



Co-precipitation

Division by Ultra-Filtration

By Application :



Nutritional Products



Clinical and Geriatric nutrition



Infant Formula & Baby Food



Dietary Supplements



Dairy Products



Sports Nutrition



Bakery & Confectionery



Packaged Products

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

