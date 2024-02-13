Asic Marketplace Opens Pre-Order For The All-New Ibelink BM-KS Max Miner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience the revolution in the mining industry by utilising Asic Marketplace's pre-order opportunity for the much-awaited iBelink BM KS-Max miner.

HUNG HOM, HONG KONG, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A leading authorized ASIC miner eCommerce website, Asic Marketplace , announces that it is accepting pre-orders for the all-new Kaspa mining hardware, iBelink BM KS-Max, which has become the talk of the town ever since its releasing news.iBleink's new release announcement has marked a greater significance in the mining industry with this more significant move to release a robust Kaspa miner, keeping in view the current market trends and requirements.The new iBelink BM-KS Max offers an appealing hash rate of 10.5 terahashes per Second (Th/s) on consuming 3400 Watts(W) of power. This competitive combination of greater hash rate and power consumption makes the miner the energy-efficient miner without compromising on its deliverability rate, making it the formidable Kapsa mining equipment.Other than promising the world better efficiency and profitability, iBelink BM KS-Max is also lightweight and compact, making it a perfect choice for the miners looking for a robust Kaspa miner along with ease of handling. It is also designed to withstand varying temperature conditions, reflecting on its versatility to perform exceptionally in variable environmental conditions.Pre-orders for the iBelink KS-Max are now available on Asic Marketplace, with the scheduled delivery batch by the end of February. By bringing a touch of comfort and technological innovation, this miner is anticipated to completely transform the Kaspa mining sector, making the industry's future even brighter for both novice and seasoned miners.In conclusion, with its features that are energy-efficient, compact, and flexible, the iBelink BM-KS Max is the most incredible option for Kaspa miners looking to optimize their mining potential and revolutionize the industry. It's a wise decision for Asic Marketplace and iBelink to work together to make the new Kaspa miner available to miners, as it can save them from having to wait in extensive lines.Get in touch with us using the information provided below for additional details.

Rain Lee

Asic Marketplace

+1 254-651-6565

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube