North West Charity Appeals To Businesses To Support Their First Fundraising Ball To Raise Money To Help Families

- Amanda MossCHESTER, CHESHIRE, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Koala North West calls on local businesses to support its first fundraising ball on 4 May 2024The North West charity , is calling for businesses across Liverpool, the Wirral and Cheshire to come together and book tickets or tables for this exciting event which will be held at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa.The glamorous black tie ball promises to be a night to remember, with a sparkling drinks reception, three course dinner, live entertainment, dancing until late, as well as an auction offering exclusive life experience prizes.Koala North West, now its 23rd year of operating, is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who offer a range of practical and emotional support to families struggling with parenting issues.The charity nurtures positive wellbeing and aims to ensure that no parent, caregiver or child feels isolated and encourages them to thrive by offering them opportunities that helps them realise their individual potential.Tickets for the Spring Ball are £100 per person or £1000 for a table of 10, with all proceeds going to Koala North West and a target of £30,000 to raise on the night.In addition, Koala is urgently seeking donors who can commit to as little as £5 per month for a year to help them in their ongoing work, which is run by volunteers. All the details can be found atCall 0151 608 8288 for more information or email ...ala North West calls on local businesses to support its first fundraising ball on 4 May 2024For more details email ...

