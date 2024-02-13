Israeli Attacks In Gaza Result In Palestinian Loss Of Lives And Injuries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 13 (Petra) - Tragic events unfolded last night and early Tuesday as Israeli raids and artillery shelling targeted various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of Palestinian lives and injuries.In the early hours of the 130th day of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip, health sources confirmed that five Palestinians were killed and several others injured in the Israeli warplanes' bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp, located in central Gaza.Additionally, a child lost her life, and at least four Palestinians sustained injuries as a result of the occupation's bombing of the Brazil neighborhood in Rafah.Reports from local sources indicated the occurrence of intense explosions in the western areas of Rafah, a city located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.Furthermore, the occupation forces targeted both the eastern and western parts of Khan Yunis, leading to a complete power outage at the Nasser Medical Complex in the city.Seven citizens were martyred and 14 medical staff and displaced individuals were injured on Monday by occupation sniper fire in the courtyards of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.In Al-Maghazi camp, located in the central Gaza Strip, a number of citizens sustained injuries from airstrikes conducted by the occupation warplanes.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the current death toll stands at 28,340 deaths, with 67,984 wounded since the initiation of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th.