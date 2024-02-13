South Africa: Government Celebrates World Radio Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today (13 February 2024), Government joins the global community in celebrating World Radio Day under the theme, "Radio: A Century Informing, Entertaining, and Educating”. This year's theme underscores the rich history and diverse contribution of radio to our society.

For over a century, radio has played a pivotal role in informing, entertaining, and educating societies and it has been a critical tool for communication, connecting people across vast distances and diverse cultures. Its ability to transcend barriers of language and geography makes it a powerful instrument for promoting inclusivity and fostering unity among the country's diverse communities.

In South Africa, radio has historically been a cornerstone of democracy, serving as a platform for dialogue, debate, and the exchange of ideas. It has played a crucial role in promoting social cohesion, advancing human rights, and amplifying the voices of marginalised groups.

The GCIS Acting Diretor-General, Nomonde Mnukwa said:“Radio remains a reliable source of information and a catalyst for positive change. It has also been a constant companion to millions of South Africans, providing them with essential news, entertainment, and valuable educational content. Importantly, the affordability and accessibility of radio makes it an essential medium, particularly in remote and disadvantaged communities."

As the world celebrates World Radio Day, Government also recognises the invaluable contributions of broadcasters, journalists, and producers who work tirelessly to bring quality programming each day.

Together, let us continue to support and nurture this timeless medium as we strive to build a more inclusive, informed, and enlightened society for all South Africans.

