Sudan Facing Catastrophic Hunger Crisis

Eatizaz Yousif, Country Director, IRC, Sudan said;

"Following continued violence since April of last year, Sudan now faces the most severe hunger levels ever witnessed during what should be the harvest season-a time when food is typically more plentiful. Based on available data, discussions with experts as well as what IRC staff are seeing on the ground, we fear that seven million people could face extreme hunger by June 2024 lean season. When people can't get enough food, their bodies start to weaken from lack of essential nutrients. They become more susceptible to illnesses and infections. Over time, they can become malnourished and even die from starvation .

We cannot afford to wait while millions face unimaginable suffering. The window to prevent what could become the world's largest hunger crisis in decades is rapidly closing, demanding swift action from the international community as well as from parties to the conflict.

The IRC, along with other humanitarian organizations, is calling for an urgent scale up of food and cash assistance, as well as water, sanitation, and hygiene support to address this growing humanitarian crisis. At the same time, we need parties to the conflict to grant humanitarian actors unfettered access to populations in need.

The international community, together with regional stakeholders, must also exert sustained diplomatic pressure on all parties involved in the conflict to ensure the negotiation and implementation of a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement.”

Since the onset of the conflict on April 15, 2023, the IRC has adapted its programs and scaled up its response in Sudan to address increased humanitarian needs by refocusing on needs-based emergency responses to IDPs through multi-sectoral economic recovery and development; health and nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene services. The IRC also provides integrated protection services, including comprehensive services for women, girls and children, as well as empowerment services, including for gender-based violence survivors.



