African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (ATMIS) Conveys Sympathies To United Arab Emirates (UAE) Following Deadly Shooting At General Gordon Camp

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) condemns Saturday's incident in which five senior military officers – four from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one from Bahrain, were shot dead at the General Gordon Military Base, operated by the UAE.

“On behalf of ATMIS, I condemn in the strongest terms the attack on the military trainers and Somali soldiers at the Base, who were working towards advancing Somalia's security efforts. I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government of the UAE, and to the families, relatives, and friends who lost their loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said the African Union Special Representative for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

ATMIS remains deeply committed to working with the people, the Federal Government of Somalia, and international partners in the fight against terrorism.

