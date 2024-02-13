Capitalrock Awarded Complyconnect Compliance Provider Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalROCK, the makers of RightBRIDGE Systems, is pleased to announce that it has been named the COMPLYConnect Compliance Provider of the Year.



RightBRIDGE systems help more than 50 broker-dealers, representing more than 120,000 financial professionals, meet their compliance obligations for regulatory rules, regulations, and exemptions. Specifically, Reg BI, PTE 2020-02, New York Reg 187, and others.

CapitalROCK is excited to announce the award, which was given at the COMPLYConnect conference, hosted by COMPLY last quarter.

CapitalROCK's VP of Business Development, Connor Thomas, was in attendance and accepted the award on CapitalROCK's behalf. In response to receiving the award, Thomas was quoted as saying,“We're very honored to have been nominated for Compliance Provider of the year and even more thrilled to have won. The team at CapitalROCK works hard to help our customers meet their compliance obligations as painlessly and efficiently as possible. The community of our partner broker-dealers is incredible and whenever there is a regulatory or compliance challenge, in partnership with the RightBRIDGE community, we update RightBRIDGE to address the additional regulations and requirements. We're looking forward to continuing to collaborate and enhance the RightBRIDGE system in 2024, including addressing the additional regulatory requirements of the Retirement Security Rule if necessary.”



About CapitalROCK : CapitalROCK, the makers of RightBRIDGE, provides financial services firms with a powerful and configurable rules engine to determine and document the suitability or best interest status of proposed rollovers, account types, and products.

Many of the country's largest Independent, Bank, and Insurance broker-dealers rely on RightBRIDGE systems to help them meet their compliance and documentation obligations for regulations like Reg BI, Reg 187, and the DOL's PTE 2020-02.

Each RightBRIDGE deployment is configured for the licensing broker-dealer's specific products, policies, and compliance requirements. Each analysis is accompanied by CapitalROCK's exclusive ReasonTextTM. ReasonTextTM is automatically generated, client and recommendation specific text that documents why or why not a proposed action meets the licensing broker-dealer's best interest requirements.

