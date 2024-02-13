Optical Microscopes Market Forecasted To Cross USD 4.1 Billion By 2031, Rising At A CAGR 5.7 %: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased investment for research and development in biotechnology and cell biology is a major driver driving the optical microscopes market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global optical microscopes market was projected to attain US$ 2.5 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 4.1 billion by 2031.

Optical microscopes, commonly referred to as precision optical microscopes or light microscopes, employ visible light and lenses to produce magnified pictures. These microscopes are mostly utilized in the biotechnology sector. However, demand for precision optical microscopes has recently increased significantly in the field of histopathology.

Digital pictures may now be obtained using complementary metal-oxide semiconductors and CCD cameras in optical microscopes, thanks to technological advances. Thus, an image may be simply projected onto a computer screen in real time for sample inspection using digital microscopes. One such breakthrough is focal modulation microscopy, which combines confocal spatial filtering and focal modulation to remove out-of-focus backgrounds.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Optical microscopes are employed in diagnostic facilities to investigate biological samples and make medical diagnoses. These microscopes are also very useful in the field of innovative science.

Several research institutes and hospitals are performing research and development in the field of optical microscopy to enable early identification of viruses/infections and illness treatment.

In August 2020, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health, approved 11 grants to establish the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases (CREID), which will conduct multidisciplinary research on disease-causing microbes. Such funding initiatives are boosting the optical microscope industry's expansion.

Market Trends for Optical Microscopes





Companies in the global optical microscopes market are concentrating on developing and releasing highly advanced microscopes with multifunctionality (the ability to observe objects of varying diameters through a single microscope).

Vision Engineering Ltd. will introduce DRV Stereo CAM, a stereo camera system that can turn an optical stereo microscope into a high-resolution 3D digital stereo microscope, in August 2021.

The combination of the proprietary DRV glasses-free digital 3D stereo viewing technology alongside high-resolution optical microscopy is providing attractive optical microscopes market prospects for participants in the worldwide environment.

Optical microscopes are used in a variety of study domains, including microelectronics, microbiology, biotechnology, nanophysics, pharmaceutical research, and educational institutions. Optical microscopes are often used in diagnostic facilities to view biological material. Hospitals and clinics, academic and research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are all spending heavily in research and development to create upgraded versions of optical microscopes.

Global Optical Microscopes Market: Key Players

Optical microscope vendors are pursuing organic growth strategies and the same trend is expected during the forecast period. The following companies are well-known participants in the global optical microscopes market:



Oxford Instruments Plc

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Meiji Techno Company Ltd.

Labomed Inc.

CAMECA

Olympus Corporation

Bruker Corporation Carl Zeiss AG

Key developments by the players in this market are:



In April 2022, Zeiss announced the latest generation of Zeiss Lattice Lightsheet 7, with greater softness and simultaneous multi-color imaging, hence permitting the monitoring of biological activities in microscopic animals and cells in 3D over extended periods of time.

In February 2022, Nikon Corporation established an advanced microscope center in the San Francisco Bay Area in Belmont, California Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd. introduced the OM-6 Operating Microscope in October of 2020. It has the distinction of being the first LED light source at the entry level.

Global Market for Optical Microscopes: Regional Outlook





North America held a significant portion of the global landscape in 2022. The region is projected to retain its supremacy over the projection period.

The rapid adoption of technologically improved processes in the United States is a primary driving force behind North American market data. For example, in December 2020, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced over US$ 32.0 million in financing to assist biomedical imaging researchers and North America's global network of bioimaging facilities and communities.

The initiative's goal is to promote breakthroughs in illness prevention, treatment, and management through advances in imaging technology. The optical microscopes market prognosis seems optimistic in Asia Pacific and Europe , owing to considerable research by governments in these areas into the creation of updated optical microscopes.

Global Optical Microscopes Market Segmentation

Product



Digital Microscopes

Stereo Microscopes

Inverted Microscopes

Accessories

Software Others

End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

