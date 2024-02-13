(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elite Capital & Co. Limited Celebrates the Year of the Dragon 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has celebrated the Chinese New Year 2024 (Year of the Dragon). This was at a dinner held for the company's employees in London."Elite Capital & Co. Limited has celebrated the New Year of the Dragon with our staff in London and also sent congratulatory messages to all our business partners and associates in China," Mr. George Matharu said.2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon. Dragon is the 5th animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac signs, coming after the Rabbit and before the Snake. Recent years of the Dragon include 2024 (this year), 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, and 1952, with the next Dragon year in 2036 (Year of the Fire Dragon). It is associated with the earthly branch symbol chen.Dragon is powerful, endlessly energetic and full of vitality, goal-oriented yet idealistic and romantic, and a visionary leader. They know exactly who they are and possess the keenest sense of self among the 12 zodiacs of Chinese astrology.Like many aspects of traditional Chinese culture, the 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs are based on the Chinese lunar calendar, which differs slightly from the Gregorian calendar system."Here in the UK we are open to working together with business partners in China because it has a powerful and influential global economy," Mr. George Matharu said.Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying,"This year, Elite Capital & Co. Limited is seriously seeking to strengthen trade relations between the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and link this cooperation with the rest of the world's countries allied to the two countries through the Government Future Financing 2030 Program."

