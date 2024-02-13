Cargo Chief And Turvo Integrate For Enhanced Carrier Matching And Booking Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brett Williams, Senior Vice President of Sales at TurvoSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cargo Chief, a leader in Carrier Procurement for 3PLs and freight brokerages, is thrilled to announce its digital freight matching (DFM) integration with Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaborative TMS. This strategic partnership streamlines the carrier procurement process, offering an efficient solution for freight brokers to source carriers and automate carrier matching, boosting carrier reuse and margins.Cargo Chief's state-of-the-art technology equips brokers with the tools to strategically expand their carrier network, identify dependable carriers for reutilization, and streamline carrier engagement through automation. This integration simplifies and accelerates the quoting process, eliminating redundancy and saving time. When a load is initiated within Turvo, Cargo Chief automatically matches the load with the broker's in-network carriers, promptly dispatching quotes and providing brokers with diverse options directly within their TMS, ensuring a swift and effective booking process.Chris Arredondo, Co-Founder and VP of Cargo Chief expressed the vision behind this partnership: "Our mission is to empower freight brokers to transition from transactional to relationship-based interactions with carriers. By integrating our technology into Turvo, we offer brokers greater control over carrier outreach. This allows them to prioritize their preferred carriers for load offers, creating a seamless and efficient booking experience."Turvo expresses its excitement about the collaboration with Cargo Chief. Brett Williams, Senior Vice President of Sales at Turvo, comments on the partnership, stating,“Our partnership with Cargo Chief not only enhances the efficiency of freight procurement process but also empowers freight brokers to build stronger relationships within their carrier network.”This transformative integration signifies a major leap forward in the world of digital freight matching. It equips freight brokers with the necessary tools to streamline their operations, reduce manual efforts, and establish more robust, profit-driven relationships within their carrier network.To learn more about how this integration can elevate your freight brokerage operations and explore the array of advantages it brings, schedule a discovery call atAbout Cargo ChiefCargo Chief's C4 platform is a leading carrier procurement solution tailored for freight brokers. Designed to streamline and simplify carrier sourcing, pricing, and the booking process, C4 offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market. Through integrated tools and features, C4 empowers brokers to source competitively, optimize margins, enhance carrier engagement, and fuel substantial revenue growth. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit cargochiefAbout TurvoTurvo provides the world's leading collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. ( )

