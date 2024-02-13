Another Approved Flower Turbines Patent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angled Roof Installation Patent Approved

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

Approved Flower Turbines Patent for Wind and Solar on Rooftops

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US patent application 18/298,584 FLUID TURBINE SUPPORT SYSTEM FOR AN ANGLED ROOF was approved for granting by the US Patent Office. This is the no-bolt alternative for slanted roofs for wind and solar. It has a special way of connecting supporting beams for strong turbine support on the top of the roof where they are exposed to wind with adaptability to any roof angle.Flower Turbines is a small wind turbine company closing its current equity crowdfunding round on February 22, 2024 atPlacing solar panels and wind turbines on roofs is challenging due to potential damage caused by nailing or bolting them into place. Flower Turbines' support system maximizes renewable energy generation, eliminates the need for bolts into the roof, ensures a flat platform for wind turbines regardless of the roof angle, and accommodates solar panels alongside several turbines. This feature allows customers to utilize the bouquet effect (Flower Turbine's patented technology for synergistic and adjacent turbine placement) and harness the combined power of wind and solar energy in a single installation.The company plans to make the system available for early adopters in the US and EU in 2024. Those who want to be first may make a refundable deposit by contacting ...The CEO, Dr. Daniel Farb, said, "What does this mean for our investors? One of our large markets will be mostly residential slanted roofs along with solar. Until now, there was no easy way to combine the two, particularly with the advantage of not requiring bolting into a roof. As we prototype this and bring it to the market, it has the potential to open up markets in the hundreds of billions of dollars worldwide."Flower Turbines' small-scale, aesthetically pleasing wind turbines are designed to start at low wind speeds, thrive in high winds, and actually boost each other's performance when installed in close proximity to one another. This unique, proprietary technology has been celebrated by Pepperdine University as one factor in making it one of the top-ten most fundable companies.Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its“Cluster Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: #- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( ) and Risks ( ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

