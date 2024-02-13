Glo Fiber Announces Expansion To Kingsmill In Williamsburg, VA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fiber optic network will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to the premier community

announced that they have reached an agreement with the Kingsmill Community Services Association (KCSA) to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Kingsmill residents. Kingsmill is a premier community in Williamsburg, Virginia, situated on 3,000 acres with more than 2,400 homes.

"Kingsmill residents will now enjoy expanded options for internet connections and TV services," highlighted Ed Connors, KCSA President/CEO. "This enhancement could positively impact property values and provide substantial support for the growing number of residents working from home."

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"We are excited to bring our 100% fiber internet service to the Kingsmill Community," said Dara Leslie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The introduction of an all-fiber internet connection will provide residents with incredibly fast, symmetrical speeds with unparalleled reliability. Additionally, we pride ourselves on providing local customer service to help our customers get the most out of their Glo Fiber services."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall Wi-Fi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service

Construction is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2024, and Kingsmill residents will receive communications approximately 15 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit .

