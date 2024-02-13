Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Armenia's Recent Military Provocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Western
Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the recent military
provocation by Armenia on the conditional border with Azerbaijan,
Trend reports via the community's statement.
The statement emphasized that the military provocation is a
result of Armenia's arming by certain states led by France and
points to its evasion of signing a peace treaty.
"Why don't we hear from Josep Borrell, the State Department,
congressmen, racist French politicians, Dutch, Canadian,
Lithuanian, European Parliament, 'Don Quixotes' like Frank Schwabe,
Natalie Loiseau, Marina Kaljurand, and Jean-Christophe Buisson?
It is clear that Armenia, as in the summer of 2023, continues to
believe in some form of international assistance and takes
dangerous actions against Azerbaijan. The statement stated that
Armenia should not follow foreign capitals' orders, act as a proxy
state, or repeat the mistakes of the 'first republic'.
On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire
erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces
located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan
district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State
Border Service in Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan
district.
As a consequence of the incident, soldier Parviz Khalilzade, a
serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The military
serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via
helicopter.
