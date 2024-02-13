Azerbaijani Army Neutralizes Four Armenian Servicemen For Violating Ceasefire (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The number of
Armenian Armed Forces servicemen neutralized while attempting to
provoke a breach of the ceasefire along the Gafan district of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border has now reached four individuals,
Trend reports.
According to information, Andranik Kocharyan, Head of the
Defense and Security Commission of the Armenian Parliament,
disclosed this information to Azatutyun Radio.
Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported about the death
of two servicemen and wounding of several people.
09:27 (GMT+4)
Two Armenian armed forces servicemen were neutralized on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border after trying to instigate a breach of
the ceasefire.
The Armenian Defense Ministry also reported on the wounded.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information stating that,
on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces
units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.
