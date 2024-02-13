Azerbaijani Army Neutralizes Four Armenian Servicemen For Violating Ceasefire (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The number of Armenian Armed Forces servicemen neutralized while attempting to provoke a breach of the ceasefire along the Gafan district of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has now reached four individuals, Trend reports.

According to information, Andranik Kocharyan, Head of the Defense and Security Commission of the Armenian Parliament, disclosed this information to Azatutyun Radio.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported about the death of two servicemen and wounding of several people.

Two Armenian armed forces servicemen were neutralized on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after trying to instigate a breach of the ceasefire.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also reported on the wounded.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information stating that, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

