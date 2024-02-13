Passenger Traffic At Baku Airport On International Routes Increased By 40% In January

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In January 2024, more than 437 thousand passengers were
transported on international routes at Baku Airport, which means an
increase of 39% compared to the corresponding period last year.
During this period, 313 thousand passengers were served.
In January of this year, 36 airlines, of which 15 were low-cost
airlines, operated 4,225 flights. Foreign airlines accounted for
50.8 percent of passenger traffic on international routes, with the
national air carrier accounting for the rest. Foreign airlines
served more than 222 thousand, and Azerbaijan Airlines - 215
thousand passengers. About 47 thousand passengers were transported
in the direction of Nakhchivan. In addition, the number of transit
passengers increased by 56 percent compared to January last year
and reached 21 thousand people.
It should be noted that in January 2024, new directions were
opened from Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the frequency
of flights on popular routes was increased. Taking into account the
dynamic development of the aviation industry and the growing demand
for air transport, Baku Airport continues to improve its
infrastructure, services and offer new opportunities for
passengers.
