Average Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan Slows Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 1.7 percent in January 2024, compared to 2023, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee (SSC). The consumer price index was 2.1 percent at the end of December 2023. The data from the SSC of Azerbaijan shows that prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 0.7 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 1.7 percent and paid services to the population by 3.2 percent. In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.5 percent in January 2024 compared to the previous month.

January 2024 against December 2023 (percent) January 2024 against January 2024 (percent) Total products and services 100.5 101.7 Consumables 101.1 100.7 Food 100.9 100.3 Alcoholic beverages 100.7 101.8 Tobacco products 100.1 101.7 Non-food products 100.1 101.7 Paid services 100 103.2

In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 8.8 percent in 2023 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 8.4 percent and paid services to the population by 8.2 percent.

In December 2023, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.1 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.

