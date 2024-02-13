Average Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan Slows Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The consumer
price index in Azerbaijan increased by 1.7 percent in January 2024,
compared to 2023, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's State
Statistics Committee (SSC).
The consumer price index was 2.1 percent at the end of
December 2023.
The data from the SSC of Azerbaijan shows that prices
for food, beverages, and tobacco products increased by 0.7 percent
over the year. Non-food products rose in price by 1.7 percent and
paid services to the population by 3.2 percent.
In addition, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan
increased by 0.5 percent in January 2024 compared to the previous
month.
|
|
January 2024 against December 2023 (percent)
|
January 2024 against January 2024 (percent)
|
Total products and services
|
100.5
|
101.7
|
Consumables
|
101.1
|
100.7
|
Food
|
100.9
|
100.3
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
100.7
|
101.8
|
Tobacco products
|
100.1
|
101.7
|
Non-food products
|
100.1
|
101.7
|
Paid services
|
100
|
103.2
In general, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by
8.8 percent in 2023 year-on-year. Prices for food, beverages, and
tobacco products increased by 9.6 percent over the year. Non-food
products rose in price by 8.4 percent and paid services to the
population by 8.2 percent.
In December 2023, the consumer price index in
Azerbaijan increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month
and by 2.1 percent in December 2022 year-on-year.
