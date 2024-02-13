Inauguration Ceremony Of President Ilham Aliyev To Take Place Within 3 Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Today, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan ratified the results of the extraordinary presidential election held on February 7, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the official protocol from the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Constitutional Court declared Ilham Aliyev as the winner of the presidential election, securing 92.12 percent of the votes.

As per Article 103 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the newly elected president is required to take an oath within three days following the official announcement of the presidential election results by the Constitutional Court.

