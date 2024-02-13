Inauguration Ceremony Of President Ilham Aliyev To Take Place Within 3 Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Today, the
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan ratified the results of the
extraordinary presidential election held on February 7, 2024,
Trend reports.
According to the official protocol from the Central Election
Commission (CEC), the Constitutional Court declared Ilham Aliyev as
the winner of the presidential election, securing 92.12 percent of
the votes.
As per Article 103 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the newly
elected president is required to take an oath within three days
following the official announcement of the presidential election
results by the Constitutional Court.
