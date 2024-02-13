Uzbek Citizens Can Stay On Territory Of Azerbaijan Without Registration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Citizens of
Uzbekistan can now stay on the territory of Azerbaijan without
registration for 15 days, Trend reports.
According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs,
amendment is connected with the entry into force of the protocol on
making additions and amendments to the agreement between Uzbekistan
and Azerbaijan on visa-free travels of both countries' citizens,
signed on June 18, 1997.
The protocol was signed on August 22, 2023 in Baku (Azerbaijan)
and entered into force on January 15, 2024.
This document provides for a new procedure for entry and exit,
transit and temporary stay on the territory of Uzbekistan and
Azerbaijan for 15 days without the need to obtain a permit and
temporary registration with the relevant state authorities.
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) has signed a protocol on introduction of visa-free
regime for citizens of Uzbekistan.
According to the document, Uzbek citizens are exempt from visa
requirements for the duration of their stay in the UAE (no more
than 30 days).
The document will become effective on February 16, 2024.
