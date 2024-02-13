Russians Buying Starlink Terminals In Arab Countries - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are buying Starlink satellite communications systems in the Arab countries.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Russia is purchasing communications equipment in the Arab countries, including Starlink terminals, for use in the war, the report said.

In a recent radio interception, the Russians are discussing relevant possibilities for the purchase of a Starlink terminal, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

Russia obtaining Starlink terminals via third countries – Ukrainian intelligence

According to one invader, "the Arabs bring everything: wires, Wi-Fi, router...", and the cost of a Starlink device is 200,000 roubles.

HUR earlier confirmed that Russian invaders were increasingly using Starlink satellite communications systems on the front lines.

According to intelligence, intercepted conversations among Russian forces revealed that Starlink terminals had been deployed among troops operating near the towns of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

Elon Musk later stated that SpaceX had not sold Starlink terminals to Russia.