Two Wounded In 33 Shelling Attacks On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 33 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on February 12, wounding two civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 33 shelling attacks and fired 215 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, MLRS, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 25 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

Prokudin specified that Russia's military had targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages. Russian aggression left two people injured.

