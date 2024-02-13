Russian Artillery Attack On Nikopol Kills Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, killing a man.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A tragic morning. A person was killed in Nikopol. The man came under enemy artillery fire. He was 64 years old," he wrote.

In addition, a private house was damaged. Details are being clarified.

Earlier reports said that the Russian army fired artillery on the Nikopol district overnight. Three private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and another was damaged. Fifty solar panels were broken.