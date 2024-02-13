Russian Shelling Kills Elderly Woman In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian overnight shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region has killed an 83-year-old resident of the village of Lvove.
Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Last night, Russian troops killed an elderly resident of the village of Lvove," the post said.
According to Prokudin, the Russian military shelled the settlement at around 01:00 on February 13. An 83-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in the yard of her own home.
As was reported earlier, Russian forces fired 215 shells at the Kherson region on February 12, wounding two people.
