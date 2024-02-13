Two Killed, Two Wounded In Russian Strike On Farm In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked a farm in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing two people and wounding two others.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"According to updated data, today, at 07:30, enemy shelling of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, killed two civilian men," the post said.
A 36-year-old man and a woman suffered blast injuries, the regional governor said.
