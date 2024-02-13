Azerbaijan, As Leading Country Of COP29, Launches Coop With Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova

The Azerbaijan delegation, participating in the World Government Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, holds several meetings as the leading country of COP29, Azernews reports, citing the COP29 official X account.

Mukhtar Babayev, President of the 29th Session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Parties Conference (COP29), Ecology and Natural Resources Minister, is head of the delegation.

Within the COP28 framework, Azerbaijan and Brazil launched a partnership to strengthen cooperation and continuity between the current and future COP presidents. By supporting Mission 1.5°C, this partnership aims to boost action on climate change.

The "troika" will soon provide a platform for cooperation among the three COP presidents, starting today and ending at COP30, to raise claims and proposals on the Paris Agreement's key areas and to adjust the course according to the UAE consensus reached in Dubai. The COP president's trio reached an agreement on this.

Note that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.

The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.

Recall that Azerbaijan successfully participated at the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year. Addressing the event, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev expressed gratitude to the Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the excellent organisation of the COP28.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent in 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.