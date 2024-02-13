President Of Moldova Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 13, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu
made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Maia Sandu congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the
presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for
the development of the country.
The head of state thanked Maia Sandu for her attention and
congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the sides hailed the development
of bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged
views on the prospects for cooperation.
