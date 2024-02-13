King Of Bahrain Congratulates Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide
victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,
We are pleased to express to Your Excellency our sincere
congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Your Excellency's
re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for a new
presidential term, and for renewing the great trust placed in Your
Excellency by the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I would also like to confirm to Your Excellency our deep
appreciation for the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of
Bahrain and the Republic of Azerbaijan, to which we give all
attention and appreciation, and we look forward to working with
Your Excellency to strengthen them in all fields for the good and
benefit of our two countries and our peoples.
We wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, success, and
progress in carrying out your presidential duties in leading the
Republic during the next stage, to achieve the ambitions and
aspirations of your friendly people towards further prosperity and
progress.
I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest
consideration.
Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa
King of the Kingdom of Bahrain
