Kuwait Amir Heads To Bahrain On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed on Tuesday to the Kingdom of Bahrain on a state visit.
His Highness the Deputy Amir and Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi, as well as senior state officials saw His Highness the Amir off at the international airport.
His Highness the Amir's delegation includes Sheikh Ali Khalifa Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Khalifa Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fawaz Saud Al-Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah, and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (end)
