Kuwait, Bahrain Explore New Horizons In Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholood Al-Enzi

MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait deep-rooted relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain have ambitious visions derived from close ties between the leadership and the people of the countries.

Mutual visits between the leaderships, like His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's upcoming visit to Bahrain, confirm the close relations and ties of kinship.

The continuation of visits give strong indications of the leaderships' keenness to launch joint relations for the benefit of their peoples and reflect the consensus on regional and international issues.

The strength of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations was represented throughout history, such as Bahrain's position and it pivotal role in providing logistical support and military ground, air and naval support to the coalition forces during Iraq's brutal invasion of Kuwait.

The Kingdom contributed to the drafting of resolutions condemning Iraq's invasion and calling for the regime's total withdrawal from Kuwaiti territory, as well as its support of the return of legitimacy to Kuwait in all international forums.

Bahrain also embraced about 12,000 Kuwaitis during the invasion and formed a committee to handle their affairs, as well as the Kingdom's efforts post-liberation through medical support and infrastructure rehabilitation.

In addition, the late King of Bahrain Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifah visited Kuwait immediately after liberation on June 19, 1991 to congratulate the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the return of Kuwaiti legitimacy and the demise of the Iraqi occupation.

King Isa said, "It is a most joyful hour for me to meet my brother the Amir (Sheikh Jaber) in Kuwait after the scourge has been lifted of Kuwait and its return to its people."

Returning gratitude and in recognition of Bahrain's great efforts, the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah went to Bahrain to express his gratitude and Kuwait's appreciation for all what Bahrain has provided.

Moreover, in 2003, during the Iraq war, Bahraini troops headed to Kuwait to participate in protecting its borders during the entry of US forces into Iraq to oust the former Iraqi regime.

Kuwait also has honorable positions with Bahrain, the last of which was Kuwait's support of the Kingdom during the unfortunate events that occurred in February 2011; the Kuwaiti naval forces participated under the Peninsula Shield Forces in Bahrain to maintain security in the Kingdom.

Kuwait also partnered with Saudi Arabia and the UAE to support the efforts of the fiscal program in Bahrain as part of an aid package amounting to about USD 10 billion in 2018.

Over the past decades, Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations have witnessed significant development at all levels, especially since the establishment of joint higher committee for cooperation between the two countries in 2001, leading to the signing of eight agreements in the field of diplomatic, consular, tourism, air, cultural, educational and media cooperation, memorandum of understanding and executive programs for cooperation in various fields.

The trade between the two countries amounted to about USD 482 million by the end of 2022, and Kuwaiti direct investments in Bahrain exceeded USD 2.3 billion.

In addition, the signing of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development 19 agreements with Bahrain was worth about USD 1.5 billion; trade between Bahrain and Kuwait increased to USD 113 million in 2023 by 10 percent compared to 2022.

The two countries are constantly seeking to develop bilateral relations, which consistently witness remarkable growth for the benefit of both, Kuwait and Bahrain. (end)

