Bahraini Journalists: Kuwait Amir's Bahrain State Visit Another Milestone

MANAMA, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The state visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Bahrain reflected the strong ties between the two nations and is considered another milestone for relations, Bharani journalists said, Tuesday.

The visit of His Highness the Amir reflected goodwill and sincere love between the two countries, they added.

In statements to (KUNA), the journalists welcomed the "great guest of Bahrain", looking forward to what this visit will yield to in the fields of joint cooperation.

On his part, Editor-in-Chief of (Al-Ayyam) newspaper, Issa Al-Shaiji stressed the rooted Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations, which came from the two countries wise leaderships; as they were growing and developing for the benefit of the two brotherly countries.

Al-Shaiji, who is head of the Bahraini Journalists Association, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Press Union, affirmed the common visions of King of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, to develop bilateral relations in various fields, in a way that meets the common aspirations two brotherly countries.

This visit will open broad horizons in areas of joint cooperation, he added.

Al-Shaiji said that this meeting had a great impact on strengthening the frameworks of cooperation between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He stressed the great importance of the visit especially regarding the current situation in the region, which requires precision, caution, and solidarity among all countries in order to preserve the security and stability of the region.

For her part, Bahraini journalist Dr. Buthaina Khalifa said that the visit of His Highness the Amir to Bahrain is an authentic, inherited part of a series of mutual visits between the two ruling families since ancient times.

The visit is conclusive evidence of the strength and stability of Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations, which in turn reflected in the diplomatic positions in terms of the political approach in various circles, whether Gulf, Arab, Islamic or international, she said.

"We are fully confident that the coming days are full of many achievements that serve the common interests of both countries and peoples through the signing of bilateral agreements and treaties within the framework of activating political, economic, security and social integration," she added.

State of Kuwait, under its wise leadership, has always been and will remain an oasis of security and safety for the GCC system, she stressed.

Kahlifa also confirmed on the common positions between the two countries towards Arab national issues, specially the Palestinian case, in addition to activating the Arab relations to achieve integration between the countries of the region at various levels.

Meanwhile, the Editor-in-Chief of the Bahraini newspaper (Al-Watan), Abdullah Al-Hamy, stressed the desire of Manama and Kuwait to progress further in their comprehensive development journey.

The shared visions highlight the role of both countries as active and influential elements within the GCC system, he said.

There are a number of commercial, diplomatic, tourism, air and media cooperation agreements between the two countries that generated promising numbers in volume of trade exchange between Bahrain and Kuwait, which rose to reach USD 113 million in the third quarter of 2023, and the growth of direct Kuwaiti investments at the Kingdom to USD 2.5 billion, Al-Hamy added.

In turn, journalist at (Akhbar Al Khaleej) newspaper Mahmeed Al-Mahmeed confirmed that this visit of His Highness the Amir to Bahrain coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of National Action Charter anniversary, and Kuwait National and Liberation Day celebration, as a clear indication of partnership and strategic bilateral relations of the two countries.

Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations are unique and pioneering model of brotherhood and unity of visions and positions within the GCC framework, and the keenness to enhance joint Arab action and serve Arab and Islamic issues, Al-Mahmeed added. (end)

