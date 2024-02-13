Kuwait Hlt Min.: No Objection On Registering Alternative Medicines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Tuesday that there was no objections on registering alternative medicines if it included internationally recognized certification.

This statement came during Dr. Al-Awadhi's address to the National Assembly's regular session in response to a parliamentary question regarding the reasons for the delay in registering medicines and the procedures followed to register medical, herbal and veterinary supplies, as well as nutritional supplements and medical devices in the ministry.

He stressed that the delay in registering some medicines was to ensure the quality and safety of the medicine, and that the ministry's prioritizes the citizens' and residents health.

He added that he would not allow the introduction of medications that may cause harm. (pickup previous)

tm













MENAFN13022024000071011013ID1107845316