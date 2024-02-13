(MENAFN- Pressat) Cologne

The coffee capsule, developed together in a more than five-year fantastic collaboration between Euro-Caps and PAPACKS, is made from renewable, FSC®-certified raw materials, representing a significant advancement in the sustainable packaging industry. It greatly minimizes waste and optimizes resource usage.

These innovative oil-resistant and water-resistant fiber-based coffee capsules ensure coffee freshness and enable smooth use in capsule coffee machines, significantly reducing environmental impact, in line with our principles of social responsibility and circular economy.

With great pride and joy, we announce that PAPACKS and Euro-Caps have been awarded the esteemed WorldStar Packaging Award 2024 for their innovative fiber-based coffee capsule. This honor from the World Packaging Organization (WPO) recognizes our ongoing commitment to sustainability and high-quality standards.

With this step and the expansion to other compatible capsule models, Euro Caps, in collaboration with PAPACKS, becomes one of the first industrial-scale suppliers of a functioning fiber-based coffee capsule, which can significantly reduce the current use of plastic and aluminum capsules. According to calculations by DUH (Deutsche Umwelthilfe [ ]), Germans consumed a total of 3.4 billion coffee capsules in 2019, equating to approximately 13,500 tons of waste.

The joint development with Euro-Caps and PAPACKS challenged numerous experts from both companies to ensure the final product functions flawlessly, especially in its properties of oil resistance and water resistance, completely without plastic and aluminum. This innovation in design and technology has been registered as an international design patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (DM/230736).

Tahsin Dag, Founder & CEO of PAPACKS, comments:

"We are proud of our developments in coffee capsules, demonstrating our commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. Transforming rapidly renewable, FSC®-certified raw materials into compostable capsules represents a significant advancement. Our innovative and outstanding collaboration with EURO-CAPS has been instrumental in achieving these innovations. This partnership emphasizes our mission to advance eco-friendly packaging solutions and to serve both our customers and the environment."

Anthony Kay, R&D Engineer at EURO-CAPS, comments:

"The advancements we have made at EURO-CAPS in the development of coffee capsules are a clear indication of our innovative strength and commitment to the environment. Through our collaboration with PAPACKS, we have succeeded in developing capsules that are not only environmentally friendly but also technologically advanced. Our focus was on creating a capsule that is fully compostable without compromising on the quality and taste experience of the coffee. This is a significant step forward for sustainability in the coffee capsule industry."

We thank our dedicated development and production team, as well as all involved partners, for their devoted work. The award will be honored at the WorldStar Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 15, 2024.

About the World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

The World Packaging Organisation (WPO) is a non-profit, international association founded in 1968. It brings together national and regional packaging institutes and associations, as well as companies and trade associations. Its main goal is to promote packaging technology, science, and education. The WPO supports the development of international trade and educational programs in the packaging sector through conferences, activities, publications, and an international award program for packaging design. With 84 members from 63 countries, the WPO is strongly committed to innovations in packaging.

About Euro-Caps Holding B.V.

Euro-Caps is a leading global provider of private label coffee capsules, especially since the market opened up for Nespresso®-compatible products in 2012. With a dedicated team, Euro-Caps operates two plants producing millions of capsules daily for Nespresso® and Dolce Gusto®. The company has extensive expertise in coffee and packaging, reflected in the quality of their products and services. Euro-Caps places great emphasis on the entire value chain, from bean sourcing to final customer delivery, supplying around 40 countries worldwide.

About PAPACKS

PAPACKS is one of the leading European manufacturers of plastic-free, sustainable fiber-cast packaging solutions. They produce plastic-free packaging for industries such as food, beauty, pharma, as well as industrial applications for transportation and logistics. Utilizing rapidly renewable resources, they can combine these for higher requirements with plant-based coatings developed from their own research. These packaging solutions are suitable for modern circular economy concepts and offer alternatives to plastic packaging. PAPACKS offers an extensive portfolio, facilitating customers' transition to sustainable packaging. The company primarily manufactures in Germany, but also operates plants in the Netherlands and has offices in Prague, New York, and its headquarters in Cologne.

