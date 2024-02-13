(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 1 3th February, 2023: This year, hearts glow at Orange Feels, Hotel Indigo, Downtown. Partnered with WILD PAINT HOUSE, this Valentine's Day is set to be luminous with a themed Set Menu and Neon Art Painting Workshop.

WILD PAINT HOUSE will lead the UV light Painting Workshop, offering participants an immersive and engaging experience, where couples would have the opportunity to paint one decorative Teddy Bear and one Canvas together. Accompanied by a 3 course set Dinner Menu, its guaranteed to be a memorable evening.



Located in the heart of Downtown, Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge offers breathtaking views of the

Dubai skyline against the backdrop of our 25-metre infinity pool. With a range of packages available there is something for everyone. Choose from the alcoholic package with unlimited drinks for AED 729 per couple, or select the non-alcoholic package priced at AED 549 per couple.

Details:

Date: Monday, 14th February 2024

Time: 7pm – 10pm

Alcoholic Package: AED 729 per couple (unlimited drinks)

Non-Alcoholic Package: AED 549 per couple

Location: Orange Feels, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

For bookings: call or WhatsApp +917 56 422 7120

Media Contact

Ines Encarnacao

Marketing & PR Manager

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

...

+971 056 342 6581

