Multipoint Group Strengthens Collaboration With Malwarebytes

- Narexsh KumarDUBAI, UAE, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhanced Partnership Will Introduce ThreatDown Powered by Malwarebytes Brand to the Middle East Cybersecurity Market.Multipoint Group , a distinguished distributor in Cyber Security and IT management solutions, is excited to announce the enhancement of its long Lastanding partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, to introduce its business-focused brand, ThreatDown powered by Malwarebytes, to the Middle East market. Multipoint Group's UAE office will support this expansion, under the leadership of Narexsh Kumar, VP - Business and Operations for the Middle East and Africa.This partnership is a strategic move by Multipoint Group to broaden its MSP offerings, focusing particularly on growing the user community of ThreatDown solutions for MSPs. The adoption of ThreatDown will allow professional service providers in the UAE region to grow their business while significantly reducing risk for their clients with award-winning protection and threat prevention from a single, easy-to-manage console.“Now more than ever, MSPs and other resellers require simple, yet powerful solutions to future- proof their clients' security infrastructure without getting bogged down by tech and decision fatigue,” said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes.“Throughout our long lastanding partnership, Multipoint Group has demonstrated its understanding of the unique needs of MSPs in the region. Working together we can extend the reach of the ThreatDown brand and bring award-winning protection and prevention solutions to the Middle East cybersecurity market.”Expressing his excitement, Narexsh Kumar stated, "Leading our UAE branch, I am thrilled about the enhanced partnership with Malwarebytes and the introduction of ThreatDown. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East but also our plan to expand our MSP partnerships with leading providers in the region. The launch of ThreatDown is a visionary step towards a more secure digital landscape, especially critical in today's era of increasingly complex cyber threats."Malwarebytes' streamlined approach to cybersecurity with ThreatDown is in line with Multipoint Group's mission to simplify complex enterprise challenges.Muhammad Waqas Tariq, Multipoint Regional Channel Sales Manager, remarked, "I am delighted to bring ThreatDown to the UAE market, which has demonstrated a strong interest in both ThreatDown solutions and our managed service provider program."About Multipoint GroupFounded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, Multipoint Group has emerged as a leading figure in the IT security sector of the Middle East. This enhanced partnership with Malwarebytes and the launch of ThreatDown represent a strategic move to reinforce Multipoint Group's leadership in the cybersecurity landscape.Multipoint Group, a leading distributor of Cyber Security and IT management solutions, is excited to announce the reinforcement of its enduring collaboration with cybersecurity company Malwarebytes, by introducing ThreatDown to the UAE market.About MalwarebytesMalwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia.

