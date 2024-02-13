Rimes's Near-Term Science-Based Emissions Reduction Target Approved By Sbti

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Demonstrates alignment with the latest climate science

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rimes is pleased to share that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved their near-term science-based emissions reduction target. Rimes is also setting long-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net zero by 2030.The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Its focus is accelerating companies worldwide to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. Increasing global temperature presents significant economic, social, and environmental challenges. Therefore, according to the SBTi, rapid emission reductions are necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and limit global warming to 1.5°C.Rimes' Chief People Officer Francois Guyeux commented:“We are delighted that the SBTi has approved our science-based emissions reduction target. By committing to science-based targets, the firm is aligned with the gold standard for corporate climate action and is on an accelerated pathway to net zero. We are fully focused on our responsibility to the environment and our global customers who expect the same duty from their supply chain partners to reduce the carbon footprint.”About RimesRimes provides enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than 50 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology.

