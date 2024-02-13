               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Industrial Hose Market Records Growth Of USD 2.59 Billion From 2022 To 2027 | Major Innovations And Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio


2/13/2024 4:46:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hose market
is to grow by USD 2.59 billion between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial hose market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Flexaust Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hose Master LLC, Kanaflex Corp. Co. Ltd., Kuriyama of America Inc., Kurt Manufacturing, NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Pacific Echo Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd., Salem Republic Rubber Co., Semperit AG Holding, Smiths Group Plc, Sun Flow Inc., Transfer Oil Spa, Trelleborg AB, and UIP International Inc.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Hose Market 2023-2027
Report Coverage

Details

Page number

180

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.59 Billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth
2022-2023(%)

3.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH - The company offers a wide range of industrial hoses such as PROTAPE PUR 301 AS, PROTAPE PUR 330 AS.

The report is segmented by application, material, and Geography.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment.

  • Application
    • Oil And Gas
    • Chemicals
    • Food And Beverages
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Material
    • Polyurethane
    • Polyvinyl chloride
    • Silicone
    • Rubber
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

The growth of the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Advanced well completion and stimulation methods are crucial for unconventional oil and gas extraction. Hydraulic fracturing drives shale gas extraction growth, creating opportunities for companies. Industrial stocking for oil transmission utilizes hoses made of nitrile rubber, PVC, and SBR, offering various properties.
The rising demand for vehicles
is
notably driving the growth.
Rubber, silicon, and PVC hoses are widely used in vehicles for engine manufacturing and air conditioning ducts. The increasing vehicle production and demand for electric vehicles will drive growth.

  • New Product launches
    are a major trend.
  • Fluctuations in raw material prices
    are significant challenges impeding the growth.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

The Global Industrial Hoses Market is witnessing significant growth across various sectors. In the Automotive industry, hoses play a crucial role in coolant systems and hydraulic applications. Pharmaceuticals rely on hoses for fluid transfer during manufacturing processes, ensuring hygiene and sterility. Infrastructure projects utilize hoses for conveying fluids, including water and chemicals. In the Oil and Gas sector, hoses are essential for transferring petroleum products and chemicals safely. Food and Beverages industries depend on hoses for sanitary handling of liquids and gases. Mining operations utilize hoses for slurry and abrasive material transport. Water management involves hoses for irrigation, dewatering, and firefighting. Agriculture relies on hoses for crop spraying and irrigation systems. Additionally, hoses are integral components of tubes and pipes systems across various applications, ensuring seamless fluid transfer and containment in diverse industries.

ToC:

Executive Summary

LandscaSizing

Historic
Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Material

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
 Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Technavio

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

