DatamanUSA earns ISO 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing commitment to information security excellence

What is ISO 27001?

Key benefits of ISO 27001:2022

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

Dataman has provided both technology, management consulting and managed services for hundreds of public sector and commercial clients throughout the past 23 years.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DatamanUSA is proud to announce that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in information security. This certification is a testament to Dataman's position as a trusted partner for clients seeking robust and secure data management services.

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), which systematically manages sensitive company information and ensures its confidentiality, integrity, and availability. By obtaining ISO 27001:2022 certification, Dataman demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding client data, mitigating risks, and upholding the highest information security standards.

Dataman was audited by INTERCEPT and was presented with the certificate on December 01, 2023. Ms. Nidhi Saxena, President and CEO of DatamanUSA, said, "Dataman's commitment to maintaining the highest levels of information security is reflected in the achievement of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. As cyber threats evolve, we are fully prepared to protect our clients' sensitive information and ensure their data is secure. It further solidifies our position as a reliable partner in the ever-evolving landscape of data management."

The ISO 27001:2022 certification offers numerous advantages to Dataman and its clients. Some of the key benefits of this certification include:

1 Security Assurance: Clients can trust DatamanUSA's robust information security management systems, which ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their sensitive

2 Compliance: The certification demonstrates DatamanUSA's commitment to meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements, providing clients peace of mind in an era of increasing data protection

3 Improvement: DatamanUSA's commitment to constant improvement aligns with ISO 27001:2022 certification, ensuring the organization stays at the forefront of information security best practices.

About ISO 27001:2022

ISO 27001:2022 is an international standard that outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It helps organizations manage and protect their information assets, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data. By obtaining certification, organizations demonstrate their commitment to robust information security practices and staying ahead of evolving cybersecurity challenges.

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

