Indulge In Non-Stop Fun As Wonderers' Kid Fest Returns At Global Village

From February 9 to 25, children aged 3-16 are welcome to join the fun-filled extravaganza from 5 pm to 10 pm daily, with extended hours until 10:30 pm on weekends.

A wonderland of fun and enchantment

Prepare to be amazed by a plethora of exciting activities that await you at Global Village. Dive into the world of giant board games, including the legendary 'Snakes and Ladders', which holds a Guinness World Record for being the largest of its kind. Challenge your friends and family to a game of 4-In-A-Row, Battle Ships, or try your hand at the Stack 'em games. With so much to explore, you'll never run out of thrills.

But that's not all - the fun doesn't stop there.

Creativity knows no bound

Immerse yourself in a world of creativity with complimentary face painting and balloon modelling. Watch in awe as colourful inflatable clown parades fill the air, bringing joy and laughter to all. And don't forget to watch the wide range of live shows. Kids can meet their favourite characters at the Kids' Theatre - who knows, one might even snag a selfie with your beloved heroes!

As you play and explore, keep your eyes peeled for fantastic prizes waiting to be won. Whether you're a master strategist or a budding artist, there's something for everyone at Wonderers' Kid Fest.

Feel joy and wonder

Families can enjoy the festivities in a lively outdoor environment, surrounded by wonderful weather and fantastic company.

Best of all, admission to Wonderers' Kid Fest is included with your Global Village entry ticket, making it the perfect family day out without breaking the bank.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable journey of fun, laughter, and adventure at Wonderers' Kid Fest. Don't miss out on the excitement - join us at Global Village and create memories that will last a lifetime!

