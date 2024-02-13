Minister Of Finance Meets IMF Managing Director

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met yesterday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) H E Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of World Governments Summit 2024. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations topics relating to latest regional and global economic developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.