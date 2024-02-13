771 Building Permits Issued In January 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The month of January witnessed 771 building permits issued in various municipalities, a 23 percent increase compared to December 2023, where 627 building permits were issued according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of January2024, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 231 permits, i.e. 30% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 169 permits, i.e. 22%, followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 110 permits, i.e.14%, then Al Wakrah municipality with 103 permits, i.e.13%.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Al Khor66 permits (9%), Umm Slal 62 permits (8%), and finally Al Slammal and Al Sheehaniya15 permits (2%) each municipality.

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 41% (314 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of January2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 56% (429 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3% (28 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 93% (263 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings permits by 6% (17 permits), and other residential buildings permits by 1% (2 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 41% (13 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops/factories with 34% (11 permits), then service / infrastructure buildings with 19% (6 permits).

Comparing number of permits issued in January2024 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general increase of 23%.

This increase was noted in the most of the municipalities: Al Khor (61%), Umm Slal (41%), Al Doha (35%), Al Rayyan (19%), Al Wakrah and Al Da'ayen (10%) each municipality, Al Sheehaniya (7%), while Al Shammal municipality remain the same number of issued permits.

In January this year 371 building completion certificates were issued, a 29 percent increase compared to December 2023.

The building completion certificates issued during the month of January2024, according to their geographical distribution, found that municipality of Al Wakrah come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 109 certificates, i.e. (29%) of the total issued certificates, while Al Rayyan municipality came in second place with 91 certificates, i.e. (25%), followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 67 certificates (18%), then municipality of Al Doha with 50 certificates, i.e.(13%).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows:

Umm Slal 34 certificates 9 percent, Al Khor 10 certificates 3 percent, Al Sheehaniya6 certificates 2 percent, AL Shammal4 certificates 1 percent.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 84 percent (311 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of January2024, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 16 percent (60 certificates).

By analyzing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 91 percent (203 certificates) of all new residential building's completion certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 8 percent (18 certificates), then other residential buildings certificates by 1 percent (3 certificates).