QOC Announces National Sport Day Activities

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympics Committee (QOC) yesterday announced its activities and programs for National Sport Day (NSD) being organized from 8am to 6pm today.

The programs are open for all society individuals and will be held at team Qatar village – Barahat Msheireb (Msheireb Downtown Doha).

The programs were announced at a press conference attended by the QOC Director of Sport Sector Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of Public Relations and Communication at Msheireb Properties Maryam Al Jassim, QOC Head of Media Abdulhadi Deyab Al Sahli, and officials from the QOC and Organizing Committee of Schools Olympic Program (QOP).

Sheikh Khalifa opened the meeting with words of thanks to medial representatives for their constant efforts to cover one of the most important national sport events in Qatar.

He said that the QOC is organizing these events and program in cooperation with ten national sport federations, namely: athletics, football, handball, volleyball, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, karate, gymnastics, tennis and Qatar paralympic committee.

“Tuesday's events will see participation from some team Qatar stars who will act as inspiring elements to encourage all community individuals to exercise sports day by day” said Sheikh Khalifa, QOC's Director of Sport Sector explained that NSD celebrations will coincide with the organisation of the second edition of Schools Olympic Program Race that will bring together 3,000 students boys and girls who will compete in the running race at Lusail Boulevard.

Elementary children will run 1 km, preparatory schools student will run 2km and secondary school student will run 3 km.

For his part, Al Sahli said that QOC always promotes sport culture among all society individuals across country with purpose to help every one take physical activities as integral part of his/or her own life.

“The QOC is fully aware of the value of sport for everyone's physical and mental health , that's why the QOC will keep organizing sustainable events like National Sports Day and Schools Olympic Program” added Al Sahli.

By organizing the NSD events , the QOC will keep going forward to build up most healthier society, educating everyone about the true values of sport activities and creating a better future for generations to come.