Al Tamimi, Al Abdullah Among Winners In Round 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth round of the 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League, sponsored by Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, concluded with strong participation of champion drivers from Qatar and the Gulf region. With the announcement of an additional round of competitions, the competition for the overall championship title in the nine categories intensified.

In the strongest category, the Index 4.0, Salem Al Tamimi managed to reach the final race for the first time to face Musallam Al Qallaf. Despite Al Qallaf's third arrival at the final race this season, a wrong start deprived him of the first title, allowing Al Tamimi to be crowned the champion of the fourth round. The third place went to the champion of the previous two rounds, Jaber Al Maghribi. Al Maghribi returned to the podium for the second time in this round, managing to reach the final race in the Super Street Outlaw category, facing Hussein Akbar, who won the race, securing his third title this season, while Al Maghribi settled for second place, and the third place went to the racer Mohamed Qasim.



Qatar Racing Club Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani poses for a photo with the podium winners of the fourth round.

In the Index 4.80 category, for the second round in a row, the Qatari racer Ahmed Al Abdullah claimed his first title in the championship after winning the final race against his compatriot Youssef Al Abdullah, while the third place went for the second round in a row to the racer Mohamed Al Fraih. As for the Index 4.50 category, for the second round in a row, the title went to Basil Abbas after defeating the racer Msaaid Al Raish in the final race, while Fawaz Ibrahim Ahmed Ali claimed the third place, the same position he achieved in the previous round. The Index 8.50 category witnessed a new champion for the fourth consecutive round, as Nasser Adel Al Ghanim won the title, leaving the second and third places on the podium for Abdulaziz Al Suwailim and Mohamed Sulaiman, respectively.

As for the Index 9.0 category, the Qatari racer Majid Al Sharshani defeated compatriot Mohamed Jawad in the final, while Mohamed Al Ansari completed the podium by finishing third, making it a purely Qatari podium.

In the bike competitions, Mashari Al Turki managed to win the title of the Super Street Bike category after winning the final race against Bader Bin Eidan, while the champion of the previous round, Ahmed Bin Bilal, secured his presence on the podium by finishing third. The champion of the opening round for the Street Bike category, Mohammed Bo Rashed, returned to claim his second title in the championship, with the second and third podium positions going to Bin Eidan and Bin Bilal, respectively.

As for the Index 8.5 category, three new names crowned for the first time with Zaid Al Dosari winning the first place, followed by Munir in second place, while Saud Al Wahibi completed the podium in third place. At the end of the competitions, Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, the director of Qatar Racing Club, crowned the top three winners in each category amidst a wonderful festive atmosphere.

Following the event, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani confirmed that a new round has been added to the Arab Motorcycle Racing Championship competitions.



QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani

“We have closely followed the opinions of the participants over the past weeks, who have expressed their desire for an increase in the number of championship rounds. Despite the club's busy schedule with races until the end of the season, we have decided, upon the directives of the club's chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, to add a new round to the championship, scheduled for the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of this February,” Sheikh Jabor said.

“This decision comes due to the great success of the previous rounds and the presence of competition among the champions of this sport from Qatar and the Gulf countries. This will contribute to expanding the competition circle for category titles, especially since the battle for the season championship title has not been decided yet in any of them,” the QRC Director said.

“On the other hand, We are preparing to host the national finals of the Red Bull Car Park Drift championship, an annual event eagerly awaited by motorsport enthusiasts. The competition sees the participation of elite drift drivers in the country, amidst exceptional competitions on the club's drift track filled with obstacles and challenges.

The goal is to win the title and represent Qatar in the global finals of the championship, scheduled to be held in the Sultanate of Oman. These events come simultaneously with a number of events organized by the club on the sports day, as an invitation to all sports enthusiasts in general and motorsport enthusiasts in particular to join us at the club for a full day of fun and excitement with the most powerful skill exhibitions and the roar of engines that takes your breath away,” Sheikh Jabor added.